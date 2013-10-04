MUMBAI Oct 4 India's NSE index turn negative after earlier rising as much as 0.66 percent after activity at Indian services companies shrank at their fastest pace in more than four years last month, a survey showed on Friday.

The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) , compiled by Markit, slipped from 47.6 in August to 44.6 in September, its weakest since April 2009.

The NSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the benchmark index is down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)