NEW YORK, March 29 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures fell sharply early Thursday after a government report
showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion
cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 45 bcf gain.
At 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), the new front-month May gas
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid
11.7 cents, or 5.1 percent, to $2.165 per million British
thermal units, just above the 10-year spot low of $2.163 hit on
Wednesday by the expiring April contract.
Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading around $2.24.