* Chart buying lifts prices despite mild forecasts into early April * Record-high supplies continue to limit any upside * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly higher on Wednesday in seesaw trade, lifted by a late flurry of technical buying despite record-high supplies, mild early spring weather and expectations for a weekly inventory build on Thursday. Gas prices have been locked in a technical range roughly between $2.20 and $2.40 for the last two weeks, but traders said shorts may have opted to cover before Wednesday's close despite prospects for the year's first inventory build about two weeks earlier than usual. "I don't see a lot of upside here. Inventories are well above last year and the weather is certainly not helping (the bulls)," a New England-based trader said. Inventories are at record highs for this time of year, and an early start to the stock-building season could signal more trouble for prices later this year if storage caverns reach capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market. Despite declines in gas drilling, output cuts by some producers and unexpected nuclear plant outages, mild weather this month has sharply slowed overall demand and helped limit any price gains. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished up 2.5 cents at $2.36 per million British thermal units after trading in a narrow range between $2.303 and $2.366. Gas prices are down about 10 percent this month, hitting a 10-year low of $2.204 early last week, but have gained about 3.5 percent in three of the last four sessions. With production at or near all-time highs, storage still at a record high and no real weather demand on the horizon -- spring is typically a time with little heating or cooling demand -- most traders expect prices to remain on the defensive. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs frequently climbing above 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius). INVENTORY GLUT, A PROBLEM FOR BULLS Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.369 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year and more than 50 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories rose last week by 10 billion cubic feet, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday. Stocks fell an adjusted 20 bcf for the same week last year, while the five-year average decline for that week is 17 bcf. Inventories seen set to finish the month at an all-time high over 2.4 tcf, about 55 percent above normal and well above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. RECORD PRODUCTION Gas prices last week showed no reaction to Baker Hughes data indicating the gas-directed rig count fell for the 10th straight week to 663, its lowest in nearly 10 years. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Producers keep slowing dry gas drilling operations in the face of historically low prices, but the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows which are still estimated to be at or near record levels. Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year, adding it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. SOME BULLISH SIGNS Cheap gas has helped tighten the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch from pricier coal to gas to generate power. Nuclear plant outages have also been running above normal for the last month or so, adding as much as 1 bcf, or 1.5 percent, to potential daily gas demand. Gas is the fuel typically used to make up any lost nuclear generation. On the supply side, low prices have slowed dry gas drilling and forced output cuts by several producers, which could trim 1 bcf or more from daily output. But traders have mostly shrugged off signs that the market has been tightening. Until production shows some concrete signs of slowing, few traders expect much upside, at least until summer cooling loads pick up. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall)