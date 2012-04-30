* Front month ends April with biggest monthly gain in 13
months
* Record inventories, high production limit upside
* Moderate extended forecasts also keep buyers cautious
(Releads, adds quote, EIA production data, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, April 30 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended April with the
biggest monthly gain in 13 months as fluctuating temperatures
and talk of more supply cuts by producers lifted prices despite
concerns about record supplies.
Traders said the recent chill across northern tier states
and warm temperatures in the South stirred more heating and
cooling demand over the last two weeks that helped back gains.
NYMEX front-month gas settled Monday at $2.285 per
million British thermal units, up 9.9 cents, or 4.5 percent, on
the day and 7.5 percent above the $2.126 settle on March 30. It
was the biggest monthly rise for the nearby contract since March
2011.
The front contract hit a 10-year low of $1.902 two weeks
ago, then rebounded 20 percent amid talk of producer supply cuts
and some supportive weather.
"Natural gas prices have been slowly firming on three counts
-- the weekly (EIA storage) injection report has been
underperforming versus last year, coal to gas switching is still
continuing and there are signs that the producing sector is on
the cusp of cutting production," Energy Management Institute's
Dominick Chirichella said in a report.
Many traders remain skeptical of the price run-up with
inventories and production still at or near all-time highs.
IS PRODUCTION FINALLY RESPONDING TO LOW PRICES?
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count slid by 18 last week to 613, its lowest since April 2002.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig
count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has
raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said it would be switching the
bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the
production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas.
Last week Encana, Canada's largest gas producer,
also raised expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco had already announced some production
cuts this year, but so far the reductions have not significantly
slowed pipeline flows, which are still hovering near record
levels.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed
gross domestic gas production in February fell slightly from
January's record high, only the second monthly output decline in
the last 12 months.
Analysts say any meaningful cut in dry gas output could take
a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable
shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories for
the week ended April 20 rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548
trillion.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
While the inventory surplus has dropped some from the highs
set a couple of weeks ago, storage is still at record highs for
this time of year and stands at about 900 bcf, or 55 percent,
above average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in
demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.
Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive
prices to new lows this spring as seasonal weather demand fades
and pressures prices again this summer as storage caverns fill
up and force more gas into an over-supplied market.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 25 to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.
TIGHTER MARKET
Low gas prices have drawn more industrial use and prompted
many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate
power.
Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand
jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same
year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild
winter.
Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching
could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put
a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.
Energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals have also
increased their gas consumption. Demand from the industrial
sector is estimated to be up as much as 1 bcf per day this year.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim
Marshall)