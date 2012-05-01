* Front month well above recent 10-year spot low
* Milder spring weather on tap for much of nation
* U.S. crude futures edge lower in early trade
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. natural gas futures rose
slightly in early trade Tuesday, extending April's biggest
monthly gain in 13 months, as recent talk of supply cuts by
producers outweighed mild spring weather and concerns over
record-high inventories.
Many traders said the market may have bottomed out after
sinking to a 10-year spot chart low two weeks ago before ending
April up 7.5 percent, the largest monthly rise for the nearby
contract since March 2011.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.318 per million British
thermal units in early trade, up 3.3 cents, after sliding
recently to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since
January 2002.
STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion.
But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in
the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in
the producing region.
Traders said the revision was a supportive surprise, but
noted that inventories still remain at record highs for this
time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and
more than 55 percent above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive
prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and
again pressures prices this summer as storage caverns fill up
and force more gas into an over-supplied market.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent
over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 25 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.
PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to
force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in
February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations
that the oversupplied market might finally tighten.
Royal Dutch Shell's CFO last week said the company would be
switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United
States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from
"dry" natural gas. As a result, Shell's natural gas production
is expected to be lower year-on-year in 2012, but higher in
2013.
Also last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer,
raised expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings in the Southeast and
Northwest, below-normal readings in the Southwest and mostly
normal readings for the remainder of the nation.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
23,900 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Tuesday, down from about
32,600 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of
about 23,000 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)