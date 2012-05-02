* Futures pull back after strong three-day run-up * Production slips from record highs, stirs support * Moderate weather forecasts seen slowing demand * Coming Up: Reuters EIA natgas storage poll Wednesday By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. natural gas futures pulled back early Wednesday on profit-taking after bullish technicals and signs of slowing production drove the front month up 16 percent in the prior three sessions. Chart traders said the technical picture turned bright on Friday when front-month futures broke and closed above the 40-day moving average for the first time in five months. Talk of more supply cuts by producers also backed some of the recent buying, traders said. Upside momentum picked up Monday after a government report showed gross gas production slipped in February, a possible sign that a steep decline in gas drilling this year was finally slowing record high output. While moderating spring temperatures in northern tier states this week should slow weather-related demand, utility switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate electricity has given a huge boost to gas-fired power loads and tightened the market. But some chart watchers said the market was overbought and due for a pullback after climbing to a six-week high on Tuesday, a move that drove the 14-day relative strength index to near 80 percent. An RSI above 70 is considered overbought. At 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 3.2 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $2.339 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.331 and $2.384. The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.902 just two weeks ago, peaked Tuesday at $2.385, its highest since mid-March. (Front-month graphic: link.reuters.com/sez87s ) Many traders remain skeptical of the upside with inventories and production still at or near all-time highs. PRODUCTION, FINALLY SLOWING? The near steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the Baker Hughes gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. Royal Dutch Shell last week said it would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas. Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, also raised expectations about more gas supply cuts last week. Chesapeake and Conoco had previously announced cuts this year, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows, which are still hovering near record levels. U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. While it was only the second monthly output decline in the last 12 months, it stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and was poised for further slowdown. But some analysts say any material cut in dry gas output may be a long time coming, noting the shift in drilling to higher-value shale oil and shale liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended April 20 rose to 2.548 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year. ( (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) While the inventory surplus has dropped some from the highs set a couple of weeks ago, it still stands at about 900 billion cubic feet, or 55 percent, above average, a huge overhang that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices to new lows this spring as seasonal weather demand fades. More pressure is possible this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 25 to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf. TIGHTER MARKET While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move higher until production shows more signs of slowing. Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter. Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up as much as 1 bcf per day this year. Prices as of 8:57 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: 8:57 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.330 -0.041 -1.7% 2.326 2.384 17,274 150,386 NGc2 2.427 -0.041 -1.7% 2.4230 2.481 7,577 58,932 CLc1 105.67 -0.49 -0.5% 105.54 106.05 33,134 211,453 CLc2 105.96 -0.54 -0.5% 105.9 106.36 5,058 52,890 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.330 2.120 2.440 2.330 1.800 61.13 53.5 CLc1 105.67 104.13 102.95 105.95 101 57.52 22.24 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing by John Picinich)