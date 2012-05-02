NEW YORK May 2 U.S. natural gas futures sank more than 5 percent on Wednesday, immediately following news that legendary natural gas trader and hedge fund manager John Arnold would close his Centaurus Energy master fund.

Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell to $2.236 per million British thermal units at about 1:40 p.m. EDT, down about 14 cents, or more than 5 percent, extending earlier losses amid moderating weather forecasts and profit taking after a 16 percent run up in the prior three sessions.