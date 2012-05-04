* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low * Warmer weather on tap for much of the nation next week * U.S. crude futures slide more than $2/barrel early * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2 percent early Friday, pressured by some sour economic news despite warmer weather predicted for next week which should boost cooling demand and a light weekly inventory build reported the previous day. Traders also said there could be some pre-weekend profit- taking after the nearby contract rose about 15 percent in four of the past five sessions in a rebound from the 10-year spot low hit just two weeks ago. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.29 per million British thermal units in early trading, down 5 cents, or about 2 percent, after sliding recently to $1.902 which marked the lowest level for a front month since January 2002. U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April, a somber note on the economy from the Labor Department showed on Friday. STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for a 31 bcf build. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The inventory build sharply trimmed the surplus to last year to 840 bcf, or 48 percent. It also sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent. But while the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year. Stocks are still at record highs for this time and concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the oversupplied market might finally tighten. Last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above-normal readings for about the western third of the nation and mostly below-normal readings stretching from Texas into the Northeast. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,600 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, down from about 30,900 MW out a year and about even with the five-year outage rate of about 21,300 MW. Cheap gas has tightened some of the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal, but most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without clear signs that production is slowing. Government data showed first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter. Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in the oversupply situation. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)