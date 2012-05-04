* Front month slips on pre-weekend profit-taking * Moderate weather expected next week, seen slowing demand * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten gas market * Coming up: CFTC trade data on Friday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower o n Friday as moderate weather forecasts for next week and poor economic data triggered profit-taking after recent gains despite another supportive weekly inventory report. Prices on Thursday rallied nearly 4 percent after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. But bullish sentiment faded on Friday, partly due to a Labor Department report showing U.S. employers had cut back on hiring in April. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 6.1 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $2.279 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.261 and $2.373. For the week, the nearby contract, which marked a six-week high of $2.385 on Tuesday, gained 4.3 percent. It hit a 10-year low of $1.90 just two weeks ago. "The market couldn't go any higher because we have some very bearish weather coming up, but I think we can hold the $2.20s, then make a run higher once we get some weather support," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas. Despite lingering heat in the South and parts of the Midwest for the next few days that should boost demand, MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the eastern two-thirds of the nation to moderate to normal or below normal by the middle of next week. Many traders remained skeptical of the upside with inventories and production at or near all-time highs and milder spring weather likely to slow gas burns. STORAGE STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS The weekly inventory build was below the Reuters poll estimate of 31 bcf and seen as supportive. It trimmed the surplus to last year by 32 bcf to 840 bcf, or 48 percent, and sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent. While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs of late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could drive prices to new lows this year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage remains at record highs for this time, raising concerns that the glut will force prices lower this spring as weather demand fades, then pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill and force more gas into the market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, a level that would easily bump into physical constraints in the 4.1-tcf area. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 to 65 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. PRODUCTION FINALLY SLOWING? Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count notched its fourth drop in the last five weeks, sliding by seven this week to 606, the lowest since April 2002. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. Several producers have said they will cut spending on dry gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows. U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and be poised for a slowdown. Analysts say any decline in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. TIGHTER MARKET While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without clear signs that production is slowing. Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up more than 0.5 bcf per day versus last year. Some analysts expect it to increase by as much as 1 bcfd this year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Dale Hudson)