* Front month slips on pre-weekend profit-taking
* Moderate weather expected next week, seen slowing demand
* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten gas market
* Coming up: CFTC trade data on Friday
(Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower o n Friday as moderate weather forecasts for next week and
poor economic data triggered profit-taking after recent gains
despite another supportive weekly inventory report.
Prices on Thursday rallied nearly 4 percent after the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said domestic gas inventories
rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic
feet.
But bullish sentiment faded on Friday, partly due to a Labor
Department report showing U.S. employers had cut back on hiring
in April.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 6.1 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $2.279 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.261 and
$2.373. For the week, the nearby contract, which marked a
six-week high of $2.385 on Tuesday, gained 4.3 percent.
It hit a 10-year low of $1.90 just two weeks ago.
"The market couldn't go any higher because we have some very
bearish weather coming up, but I think we can hold the $2.20s,
then make a run higher once we get some weather support," said
Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas.
Despite lingering heat in the South and parts of the Midwest
for the next few days that should boost demand, MDA EarthSat
expects temperatures for the eastern two-thirds of the nation to
moderate to normal or below normal by the middle of next week.
Many traders remained skeptical of the upside with
inventories and production at or near all-time highs and milder
spring weather likely to slow gas burns.
STORAGE STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
The weekly inventory build was below the Reuters poll
estimate of 31 bcf and seen as supportive.
It trimmed the surplus to last year by 32 bcf to 840 bcf, or
48 percent, and sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year
average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent.
While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5
percent from the highs of late March, traders said the market
was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could
drive prices to new lows this year.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Storage remains at record highs for this time, raising
concerns that the glut will force prices lower this spring as
weather demand fades, then pressure prices again this summer if
storage caverns fill and force more gas into the market.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, a level that
would easily bump into physical constraints in the 4.1-tcf area.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 25 to 65 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.
PRODUCTION FINALLY SLOWING?
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count notched its fourth drop in the last five weeks, sliding by
seven this week to 606, the lowest since April 2002.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig
count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has
raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
Several producers have said they will cut spending on dry
gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, but so far
the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed
gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per
day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high.
The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred
talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and be
poised for a slowdown.
Analysts say any decline in dry gas output could take a lot
more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale
oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
TIGHTER MARKET
While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this
year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch
to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree
it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without
clear signs that production is slowing.
Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching
could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put
a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.
Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up more
than 0.5 bcf per day versus last year. Some analysts expect it
to increase by as much as 1 bcfd this year.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Dale
Hudson)