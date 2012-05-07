* Futures gain on prospects for another light storage build * Production cuts, coal switching help underpin prices * Moderate weather this week limits upside (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday, backed by expectations for another supportive weekly inventory report, but moderate weather and still-high supplies kept prices range bound. Traders noted gas prices have firmed recently amid signs that record production might finally be slowing, while demand has been picking up as utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $2.336 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.273 and $2.358. "Expectations this week are for another below-average (EIA) storage build. Fundamentals are still bearish, but storage numbers are starting to come off, showing that demand (particularly from the power sector) is strong," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy. The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 a little over two weeks ago, has settled higher in five of the last seven sessions, gaining about 15 percent. But technical traders noted that upside progress seemed stalled, with the market unable to break above the six-week high of $2.385 hit early last week despite several attempts. While most traders did not rule out another leg higher when weather turns hotter, many remained skeptical of the upside in the near term with storage and production at or near all-time highs and milder temperatures this week likely to slow gas burns. INVENTORY GLUT, A PROBLEM FOR BULLS Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories for the week ended April 27 rose 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The weekly inventory build was below the Reuters poll estimate of 31 bcf and seen as supportive. It trimmed the surplus to last year by 32 bcf to 840 bcf, or 48 percent, and sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent. While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs of late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could drive prices to new lows this year. Storage remains at record highs for this time of year, and some believe the glut will force prices lower this spring as weather demand fades, then pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill and force more gas into the market. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 25 to 65 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. IS PRODUCTION SLOWING? Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count notched its fourth drop in the last five weeks, sliding by seven last week to a 10-year low of 606. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. Several producers have said they will cut spending on dry gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows. EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and be poised for a slowdown. Analysts said any decline in dry gas output will take more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. TIGHTER MARKET While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without clear signs that production is slowing. Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day from last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up more than 0.5 bcf per day versus last year. Some analysts expect it to increase by as much as 1 bcfd this year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)