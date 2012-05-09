* Estimates for light storage build prop up prices * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten the market * Milder weather this week limits upside * Coming Up: Reuters EIA natgas storage poll Wednesday NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early Wednesday for a third straight session, with expectations for a supportive weekly inventory report on Thursday and signs of a tighter market offsetting the mild weather this week that slowed demand. Traders said the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities push to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. The result has been that the weekly inventory build has fallen short in three of the last four weeks and could do so again on Thursday even as moderate spring temperatures slowed overall weather demand. At 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 2.8 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $2.421 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.417 and $2.451. The front contract hit a two-month high of $2.461 on Tuesday. Chart traders also said Tuesday's front-month settle above the recent high of $2.385 was bullish and could signal more upside, but some said the market was overbought and could correct lower in a profit taking pullback by longs. The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 three weeks ago, has settled higher in six of eight previous sessions, spiking nearly 18 percent and driving the relative strength index into overbought territory at about 70 percent. On Tuesday, the 12-month natural gas futures strip settled at $3.012, the first time above $3 in more than two months. While traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter temperatures force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners, many remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs. IS PRODUCTION SLOWING? The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day. The agency significantly raised its estimate for 2012 gas consumption, expecting demand to climb 3.4 bcfd, or 5.1 percent, from 2011 to 70.17 bcf daily, driven mostly by an expected 21 percent jump in electric power demand as utilities use more of the cheaper fuel to generate power. EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and be poised for a slowdown. The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is off 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has also raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Low prices have prompted several producers to say they will cut spending on dry gas drilling or shut in some output, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows. While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers and utilities burn up more of the fuel, most analysts agree it will be difficult to trim the huge storage surplus without more output cuts from producers. STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS Last week's Energy Information Administration storage report for the week ended April 27 showed total gas inventories climbed to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that stands at about 850 billion cubic feet, or 50 percent, above both last year and the five-year average. Concerns persist that the storage overhang will force prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the market. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 25 to 52 bcf, with most in the low- to mid-30s. Stocks rose an adjusted 71 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 84 bcf. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, in line with a government estimate for peak capacity. But lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 190 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. Prices as of 8:47 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.421 0.028 1.2% 2.417 2.451 14,085 90,607 NGc2 2.508 0.033 1.3% 2.5040 2.533 5,484 46,617 CLc1 95.78 -1.23 -1.3% 95.78 97.39 50,081 300,474 CLc2 96.16 -1.21 -1.2% 96.15 97.74 10,882 83,004 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.421 2.130 2.390 2.490 1.780 62.88 55.8 CLc1 95.78 102.71 102.86 108.23 96.76 30.94 27.93 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)