* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low * Warm weather this week seen fading next week * U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade * Coming Up: EIA gas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged early Thursday, with some early losses blamed on profit-taking after three days of gains ahead of weekly inventory data due out later this morning. Traders said the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. The result has been weekly inventory builds that have fallen below average in three of the last four weeks, and expectations for another below-average build this week. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.457 per million British thermal units in early trading, down 0.8 cent, after climbing to a two-month high of $2.509 on Wednesday. The front month slid twice in April to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since January 2002. STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STILL AT RECORD HIGHS Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, but remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 48 percent above last year's levels and nearly 50 percent above the five-year level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Most traders and analysts expect weekly EIA data to show a build of about 34 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 71 bcf last year and on average over the past five years have gained 84 bcf that week. While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year. Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the over-supplied market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out above the government's estimate of total storage capacity of 4.1 tcf by more than 400 bcf. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed gas inventories should end the season at an average 4.109 tcf, above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. IS PRODUCTION SLOWING? The EIA in Tuesday's short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains. Also last week the gas-directed rig count fell to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, stretching across the West and northern-tier states, and below-normal readings across Texas and the South. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,400 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Thursday, down from about 27,700 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate of about 19,600 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)