* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low
* Warm weather this week seen fading next week
* U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade
* Coming Up: EIA gas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed on either side of unchanged early Thursday, with some
early losses blamed on profit-taking after three days of gains
ahead of weekly inventory data due out later this morning.
Traders said the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be
tightening, with record production finally showing signs of
slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched from coal to
cheaper gas to generate power.
The result has been weekly inventory builds that have fallen
below average in three of the last four weeks, and expectations
for another below-average build this week.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.457 per million British
thermal units in early trading, down 0.8 cent, after climbing to
a two-month high of $2.509 on Wednesday.
The front month slid twice in April to $1.902, the lowest
level for a front month since January 2002.
STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, but remain at record highs
for this time of year, standing 48 percent above last year's
levels and nearly 50 percent above the five-year level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Most traders and analysts expect weekly EIA data to show a
build of about 34 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30
a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 71 bcf
last year and on average over the past five years have gained 84
bcf that week.
While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5
percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market
was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could
pressure prices to new lows this year.
Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices
lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure
prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force
more gas into the over-supplied market.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out above the government's
estimate of total storage capacity of 4.1 tcf by more than 400
bcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed gas inventories should end
the season at an average 4.109 tcf, above last year's all-time
high of 3.852 tcf.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
The EIA in Tuesday's short-term energy outlook trimmed its
estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised
its expectations for demand gains.
Also last week the gas-directed rig count fell to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue
to force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for most of the
nation, stretching across the West and northern-tier states, and
below-normal readings across Texas and the South.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
21,400 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Thursday, down from about
27,700 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate
of about 19,600 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)