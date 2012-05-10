* Futures end up, helped by another supportive storage report * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten the market * Moderate weather forecasts for next week seen slowing demand * Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 10 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher o n T hursday in a seesaw session as signs of a tightening market and another light weekly inventory build offset moderate temperature forecasts that should slow weather-related demand. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet. The build fell short of the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and came in well below last year and the five-year average. Traders noted that the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in four of the last five weeks and are likely to do so again next week even as milder spring temperatures slow overall usage. But some traders said that if prices continue higher, towards $3 per million British thermal units, some of the demand gains from switching could slow or even reverse. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 2.2 cents, or near 1 percent, at $2.487 per mmBtu after climbing late to $2.519, a new two-month high. "The (EIA) build was below consensus. It looks like demand is getting a lot of support from the power generation sector, which is eating away at the storage surplus, but I don't think the market is tight enough yet to balance," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy, noting supply was still strong. The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 three weeks ago, has gained 9 percent in the last four sessions and is up 22 percent in eight of the last 10 sessions. The recent rally did turn the technicals bullish, but chart watchers said the market was overbought and due for a pull back, noting the 14-day relative strength index was above 70. While traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter weather stirs more air conditioning demand, many remained skeptical of the upside in the near term with supplies still at or near all-time highs and fairly moderate spring weather ahead. STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS The inventory build sharply trimmed the surplus to last year by 41 bcf to 799 bcf, or 44 percent. It also sliced 54 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 803 bcf, or 45 percent. The surplus to last year has dropped 10 percent from late March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. Lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day. But the agency also sharply raised its estimate for 2012 gas consumption, which should help tighten the market. EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to another 10-year low. The 35 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has also raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) While cheap gas has stirred more demand this year from manufacturers and utilities, most analysts agree it will be difficult to eliminate the huge storage surplus without more output cuts from producers. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)