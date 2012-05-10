* Futures end up, helped by another supportive storage
report
* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten the market
* Moderate weather forecasts for next week seen slowing
demand
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 10 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended higher o n T hursday in a seesaw session as signs of
a tightening market and another light weekly inventory build
offset moderate temperature forecasts that should slow
weather-related demand.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 30 billion
cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.
The build fell short of the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf
and came in well below last year and the five-year average.
Traders noted that the supply-demand balance for gas seemed
to be tightening, with record production finally showing signs
of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switch from coal
to cheaper gas to generate power.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in four of
the last five weeks and are likely to do so again next week even
as milder spring temperatures slow overall usage.
But some traders said that if prices continue higher,
towards $3 per million British thermal units, some of the demand
gains from switching could slow or even reverse.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 2.2 cents, or near 1 percent, at $2.487 per
mmBtu after climbing late to $2.519, a new two-month high.
"The (EIA) build was below consensus. It looks like demand
is getting a lot of support from the power generation sector,
which is eating away at the storage surplus, but I don't think
the market is tight enough yet to balance," said Eric Bickel,
analyst at Summit Energy, noting supply was still strong.
The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 three
weeks ago, has gained 9 percent in the last four sessions and is
up 22 percent in eight of the last 10 sessions.
The recent rally did turn the technicals bullish, but
chart watchers said the market was overbought and due for a pull
back, noting the 14-day relative strength index was above 70.
While traders did not rule out another leg higher once
hotter weather stirs more air conditioning demand, many remained
skeptical of the upside in the near term with supplies still at
or near all-time highs and fairly moderate spring weather ahead.
STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
The inventory build sharply trimmed the surplus to last year
by 41 bcf to 799 bcf, or 44 percent. It also sliced 54 bcf from
the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 803
bcf, or 45 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 10 percent from late
March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs
for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut
will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and
pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect
storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last
year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.
Lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess
supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 185 days or
so left before winter withdrawals begin.
PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD
The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly
trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012
but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day. But
the agency also sharply raised its estimate for 2012 gas
consumption, which should help tighten the market.
EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February
fell slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the
second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might
finally have peaked and be poised to slow.
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed
rig count fell to another 10-year low.
The 35 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936
in October has also raised expectations that producers were
finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
While cheap gas has stirred more demand this year from
manufacturers and utilities, most analysts agree it will be
difficult to eliminate the huge storage surplus without more
output cuts from producers.
