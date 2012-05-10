NEW YORK May 10 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures edged slightly higher early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 34 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.3 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.488 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.44 and $2.499 per mmBtu.

Just before the release of the storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at $2.455.