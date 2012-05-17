* Front-month hits near 3-month high on light storage estimate * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance * Moderate temperatures this week slow weather demand * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. natural gas futures mostly edged higher early Thursday for a third straight session, with expectations for a supportive weekly inventory report and signs of a tighter market driving the front-month contract to nearly a three-month high. Gas prices have settled higher in seven of eight previous sessions, gaining about 15 percent. Prices overnight climbed to $2.676 per million British thermal units, the highest for the front month since Feb. 23. Traders noted that production cuts by several producers seemed to be slowing record output, while demand has been picking up as more electric utilities switch to gas from more expensive coal to generate power. Chart traders noted technicals turned bullish over the last month as the front month rallied some 40 percent from the 10-year low of $1.90, breaking some key resistance along the way. At 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 3 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $2.648 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.616 and $2.676. While some traders said the market was due for a pullback, noting the relative strength index was hovering in overbought territory above 70, they did not rule out further upside once higher temperatures boost air conditioning demand. But many remained skeptical of recent gains with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in underpinning gas demand this year. ID:nL1E8GG8AA] STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS Four of the last five weekly inventory injections have come in below average, raising expectations that lagging storage builds will help trim record supplies to more manageable levels in the 185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. Strong utility demand should keep this week's storage injection, due on Thursday, well below the average again. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expected stocks to have gained 55 billion cubic feet last week, a build that would again cut the surplus to last year and the five-year average. Storage rose an adjusted 86 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 91 bcf. While the surplus to last year is down 10 percent from its late March peak, it still stands at about 800 bcf, or 44 percent above year-ago, a huge cushion to offset any weather-related spikes in demand or storm-related cuts in supply. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data last week showed total domestic gas inventories climbed to 2.606 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time. Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades. Prices may be pressured again this summer as storage caverns fill up. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders noted that the storage surplus to last year would have to be trimmed by another 550 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.631 0.013 0.5% 2.616 2.676 23,555 132,509 NGc2 2.707 0.020 0.7% 2.6870 2.748 10,302 60,969 CLc1 93.49 0.68 0.7% 92.65 93.72 45,560 284,712 CLc2 93.86 0.67 0.7% 93.03 94.1 20,246 118,662 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.631 2.200 2.360 2.690 1.920 67.64 55.61 CLc1 93.49 100.95 102.41 109.05 91.01 28.95 29.15 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)