NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. natural gas futures,
pressured by profit taking after last week's strong gains, lost
ground early Monday, but signs of a tighter supply and demand
balance and warm extended weather forecasts helped limit the
downside.
Gas prices gained 9 percent last week and are still up 18
percent so far this month, backed by signs that record
production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as
more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to
generate power.
Despite bullish technicals, some chart traders said the
market was due a pullback, noting the front-month contract shot
into overbought territory near 80 percent late last week when it
peaked at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 per mmBtu on Friday.
At 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 8.2 cents, or 3
percent, at $2.66 per mmBtu after trading between $2.657 and
$2.743. Futures have rallied some 40 percent since sliding to a
10-year low of $1.90 one month ago.
Some traders did not rule out further gains once higher
temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.
"Overall a generally warm (11-15 day) forecast is expected
to persist as the lack of any significant cool signals
continues," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.
Others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and
production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is still flowing at near-record highs.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count climbed by two last week to 600, just above the 10-year
low of 598 hit two weeks ago.
The 36-percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936
in October has raised expectations that producers were finally
getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high last week, climbing six to 1,193.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Recent government data showed gross gas production in
February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline
was only the second in the last 12 months.
INVENTORIES STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 61 billion cubic
feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.
While the build was above expectations -- the Reuters poll
estimate was looking for a 55-bcf gain -- traders noted it was
still below average for this time of year and cut the inventory
surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.
The build trimmed the overhang to last year by 25 bcf to 774
bcf, or 41 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 30
bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the
total to 773 bcf, or 41 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 13 percent from
late-March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record
highs for this time. There are concerns that the storage glut
will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and
pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks but traders said more light injections will
be needed to trim the huge overhang to more manageable levels in
the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November
at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.
Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:
8:56 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.653 -0.089 -3.3% 2.651 2.743 21,071 192,076
NGc2 2.730 -0.092 -3.3% 2.7290 2.822 11,640 84,270
CLc1 91.69 0.21 0.2% 90.84 92.20 15,173 280,073
CLc2 91.99 0.19 0.2% 91.12 92.51 33,303 141,656
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.653 2.240 2.360 2.750 2.000 64.64 56.32
CLc1 91.69 100.17 102.18 108.91 88.76 23.53 29.81
(Reporting By Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)