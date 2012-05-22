* Futures rebound after morning sell-off, end up sharply

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply higher on Tuesday, boosted by signs of a tighter supply-demand balance and warmer weather forecasts into early June that should force homes and businesses to crank up air conditioners.

Gas prices rallied some 9 percent last week, then retreated sharply o n M onday, shedding nearly 5 percent as investors with long positions took profits.

Technical traders had been expecting a pullback, noting the front-month contract shot into overbought territory late last week as it peaked o n F riday at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 per million British thermal units.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 9.8 cents, or 3.8 percent, at $2.707 per mmBtu after trading between $2.579 and $2.728.

"I think people are lowering expectations for (Thursday's EIA) inventory build, and there's some (warm) weather coming," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders told Reuters.

Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 a month ago, nearby futures are up 43 percent on signs that record production has finally slowed while demand has picked up, with more electric utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas for generation.

Strong gains in the front contract have crushed spreads to winter months, with the December premium to June ending Tuesday at 70.5 cents, down 29 percent from its peak this year of 99.3 cents hit just six weeks ago.

Some traders did not rule out further strength up front, as warm temperatures, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest later this week and next week, boost air-conditioning demand.

But others remained skeptical, with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

INVENTORIES AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories rose by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report ranged from 67 to 88 bcf, with most in the high-70s. Stocks rose an adjusted 101 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf.

A huge storage surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent -- has dropped 13 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time.

There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades, as well as pressuring prices again this summer when storage caverns fill to near capacity. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks, but traders said there is still a way to go to trim the huge overhang to manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs.

Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 billion cubic feet per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.

The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Editing by John Picinich, M.D. Golan and David Gregorio)