NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground early on Wednesday as forecasts for later next week
turned milder, despite tighter supply-and-demand fundamentals
and warm near-term weather that should force homes and
businesses to crank up air-conditioners.
Gas prices rallied some 9 percent last week but are down
about 4 percent so far this week as investors with long
positions take profits ahead of a three-day weekend.
NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S.
Memorial Day holiday.
Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British
thermal units a month ago, nearby futures are up nearly 40
percent on signs that record production has finally slowed while
demand has picked up, with more electric utilities switching
from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.
Technical traders had been expecting a pullback, noting the
front-month contract shot into overbought territory late last
week as it peaked on Friday at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759.
At 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 5.3 cents at
$2.654 per mmBtu after trading between $2.615 and $2.702.
Early cash quotes for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub
NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, climbed 5 cents to
$2.60 per mmBtu on strong volume of about 610 million cubic
feet.
Hub differentials firmed slightly to about 6 cents under
NYMEX, from an 8-cent discount on Tuesday.
Day-ahead prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New
York citygate NG-NYCZ6 gained 6 cents to $2.76 on the warm
late-week outlook. Volume was decent at about 315 mmcf.
"Easing weather forecasts for early next month appear to
have derailed yesterday's attempt to rekindle the rally. Weather
forecasts, after the next 10 days of above to well-above normal
temperatures across most of the East, have shifted cooler,"
Addison Armstrong at Tradition Energy said in a report.
Some traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage
and production still at or near all-time highs and prices
reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel
switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last Thursday
showed domestic gas inventories for the week ended May 11 rose
by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks, raising expectations that lagging storage
builds will help trim record stocks to more manageable levels in
the 180 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
Strong utility demand should keep this week's storage build,
due on Thursday, well below average again. Injection estimates
range from 61 to 88 bcf, with most in the mid to high 70s.
Stocks rose an adjusted 101 bcf in the same week last year,
while the five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf.
A huge storage surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41
percent -- has dropped 13 percent from late-March highs, but
traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time.
There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive
prices lower this spring as weather demand fades, as well as
pressuring prices again this summer when storage caverns fill to
near capacity. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a
record high of 3.852 tcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is flowing at near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less
than 1 billion cubic feet per day, or just a little over 1
percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously
oversupplied gas market.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.
The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October
and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious
about stemming the flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high last week.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s
)
Prices as of 9:28 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.669 -0.038 -1.4% 2.615 2.702 32,516 146,053
NGc2 2.735 -0.041 -1.5% 2.6840 2.776 18,060 80,793
CLc1 91.32 -0.53 -0.6% 90.71 91.72 50,144 107,239
CLc2 91.61 -0.54 -0.6% 91.02 92 6,625 211,270
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.669 2.290 2.360 2.760 2.120 63.49 57.43
CLc1 91.32 99.51 102.02 107.63 87.65 25.98 25.62
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)