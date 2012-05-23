* Futures gain for second day, spreads to winter narrow

* Warm weather late this week, next week seen boosting demand

* Production cuts, coal switching also lend support

* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds quote, spread data, updates with closing prices)

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday for a second straight day, as tighter supply-demand fundamentals and forecasts for warm weather offset early selling on the milder outlook for late next week.

Gas prices, which rallied 9 percent last week, are nearly flat so far this week, with investors cautious about prices near 3-1/2 month highs ahead of a three-day weekend.

NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units in April, nearby futures are up nearly 44 percent amid signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.

Technical traders had been expecting Monday's 5 percent pullback, noting the front-month contract shot into overbought territory late last week as it peaked on Friday at a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 per million British thermal units.

But they noted prices seemed stuck just below resistance in the $2.75 area.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $2.737 per mmBtu after trading between $2.615 and $2.747.

Stronger gains in the front contract continued to narrow spreads to winter months, with the December premium to June ending Wednesday at 66.1 cents, down 4.4 cents from Tuesday and 33 percent below its peak this year of 99.3 cents hit just six weeks ago.

"We're in an uptrend, but the market seems hesitant to break above $2.75 until we see the storage report tomorrow. I think we need another supportive number (light weekly build) to go any higher," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas.

Some traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

STORAGE STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last Thursday showed gas inventories for the week ended May 11 rose by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks and are likely to do so again in Thursday's report, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have gained 76 bcf last week.

Storage rose an adjusted 101 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf.

Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations that record storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 180 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

A huge storage surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent -- is down 13 percent from late-March highs, but there are still concerns that the glut could drive prices lower again this summer as storage caverns fill to near capacity. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs.

Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.

The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Reporting by Edward McAllister and Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)