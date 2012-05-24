NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground early Thursday as forecasts for milder weather later next
week offset a tighter supply-and-demand picture and warm
near-term temperatures that should prompt decent air
conditioning demand.
Gas prices rallied 9 percent last week, but were flat to off
slightly so far this week as investors with long positions took
profits ahead of a three-day weekend.
NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S.
Memorial Day holiday.
Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British
thermal units five weeks ago, nearby futures are still up more
than 40 percent amid signs that record production was finally
slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities
switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.
Technical traders had been expecting a pullback, noting the
front-month contract shot into overbought territory late last
week as it peaked on Friday at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759.
At 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.9 cents at
$2.718 per mmBtu after trading between $2.711 and $2.75.
While the front contract seems to be stuck here, unable to
break above resistance in the $2.75-2.76 area, traders did not
rule out another leg higher once hotter weather boosts
air-conditioning demand.
MDA EarthSat expects broad warmth to continue over the
eastern half of the country for the next five days, but traders
noted demand typically slows during a holiday week regardless of
weather because many businesses close for extended periods.
The private forecaster also moderated its 6-10-day outlook,
predicting cooler readings across a large portion of the
Midwest.
Some traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage
and production still at or near all-time highs and prices
reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel
switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last Thursday
showed gas inventories for the week ended May 11 rose by 61
billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks and are likely to do so again in today's
report, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting
stocks to have gained 76 bcf last week.
Storage rose an adjusted 101 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf.
Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations
that record storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in
the 180 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
A huge storage surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41
percent -- is down 13 percent from late-March highs, but there
are still concerns that the glut could drive prices lower again
this summer as storage caverns fill to near capacity.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a
record high of 3.852 tcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is flowing at near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less
than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough
to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.
The count has dropped 36 percent since peaking at 936 in
October, stirring talk that producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high last week.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s
)
Prices as of 8:44 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.726 -0.011 -0.4% 2.711 2.75 8,170 161,083
NGc2 2.786 -0.010 -0.4% 2.7670 2.809 3,762 102,140
CLc1 91.01 1.11 1.2% 89.81 91.14 44,142 27,362
CLc2 91.34 1.14 1.3% 90.13 91.43 6,531 226,226
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.726 2.310 2.360 2.800 2.160 65.5 59.13
CLc1 91.01 99.04 101.9 106.76 87.04 28.79 28
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)