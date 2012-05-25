NEW YORK, May 25 U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground early on Friday as milder weather forecasts for later
next week weighed on prices despite tighter supply-and-demand
fundamentals and a warm weekend outlook that should stir more
air-conditioning demand.
Warmer temperatures are expected in the Northeast and
Midwest this weekend, but traders noted that demand typically
slows during a holiday as schools and businesses shut.
NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S.
Memorial Day holiday.
Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British
thermal units five weeks ago, nearby futures are up about 38
percent amid signs that record production is finally slowing and
demand picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to
cheaper gas for power generation.
At 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.1 cents at
$2.626 per mmBtu after trading between $2.597 and $2.654.
The front contract rallied 9 percent last week but has
slipped about 4 percent so far this week.
While nearby futures stalled several times this week ahead
of technical resistance in the $2.75-2.76 area, some traders did
not rule out another leg higher once hotter weather arrives and
kicks up cooling load.
Others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and
production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
After some strong weekend heat, particularly in the Midwest,
private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the
eastern half of the country to cool to mostly seasonal levels by
midweek next week and limit cooling demand.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion
cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.
While the build was in line with market expectations and
viewed as neutral -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a
76-bcf gain -- traders noted it was well below average for this
time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the
five-year average.
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 24 bcf
to 750 bcf, or 38 percent above the same week in 2011. It also
cut 20 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing the total to 753 bcf, or 38 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from
late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record
highs for this time. There are concerns that the glut will drive
prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of
the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds
will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in
the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is flowing at near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less
than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough
to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.
Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed
rig count hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.
The count has dropped 36 percent since peaking at 936 in
October, stirring talk that producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high last week.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s
)
Prices as of 8:56 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.631 -0.016 -0.6% 2.597 2.654 8,193 157,333
NGc2 2.693 -0.016 -0.6% 2.6580 2.716 9,093 104,988
CLc1 90.61 -0.05 -0.1% 90.2 91.32 33,946 275,522
CLc2 90.84 -0.10 -0.1% 90.49 91.59 3,527 48,052
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.631 2.330 2.360 2.800 2.200 60.22 54.46
CLc1 90.61 98.62 101.78 105.56 86.76 26.73 27.39
(Reporting By Joe Silha)