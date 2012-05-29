* Front month, others end down more than 5 percent * Warm weather in consuming regions to ease next week * Cash gas prices also lower on the day * Coming Up: API oil data Wed., EIA oil, gas data Thurs. (Updates prices to close, adds quote, recasts) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 29 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 5 percent o n T uesday, ending with the biggest one-day slide in nearly three months and the largest three-day drop in nearly four months. After a hot U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend in consuming regions of the nation, some milder weather was on tap for later in the week, curbing air conditioning loads. "As we now enter the summer cooling season the short-term weather forecasts will start to have an almost daily impact on the direction of natural gas prices," noted Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella. In addition, Chirichella and others said prices needed to retreat from their 3-1/2 month high near $2.76 per mmBtu hit just over a week ago in order to again be favored for power generation over coal. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 13.9 cents, or 5.41 percent, to expire at $2.429 per mmBtu, the biggest one-day slide since early March, according to Reuters data. The contract lost more than 11 percent in the past three sessions, the biggest three-day drop since mid-January. But, since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are still up about 28 percent on signs that record production is finally slowing and demand is picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to gas. Other months ended much lower as well, with summer months ending down about 14 cents, or more than 5 percent, each. In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 6 cents on average to $2.50, with early deals firming to just 1 cent under the front-month futures contract from a 3 cent discount late Friday. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 also slid 6 cents to $2.73, as the early-week heat was expected to moderate. STORAGE STILL AT RECORD U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed domestic gas inventories rose to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750 bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year average to 753 bcf, or 38 percent. The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late-March highs, but stocks remain at record highs for this time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 59 bcf to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf. PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on both coasts. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,000 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 20,400 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 12,700 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jim Marshall)