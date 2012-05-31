* Front month contract slides for 5th straight day
* Warm weather in consuming regions to ease next week
* Traders expect another light weekly inventory build
* Coming Up: EIA natgas, oil data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. natural gas futures slid
for a fifth straight session early Thursday, pressured by
moderating weather forecasts that should curb cooling demand as
players awaited weekly inventory data.
Strong utility demand has driven weekly storage builds to
come in below average in six of the last seven weeks, and should
do so again in Thursday's report after warm weather made its way
into consuming regions of the nation last week.
Most traders and analysts expect U.S. natural gas
inventories rose by about 70 billion cubic feet last week, a
Reuters poll showed, well below the year-ago adjusted build of
89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf.
U.S. Energy Information Administration's gas storage report
will be issued at its usual time of 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT),
unaffected by the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.389 per million British
thermal units in early trade, down 2.9 cents, or about 1
percent.
The nearby contract fell nearly 12 percent in the biggest
four-day drop in more than four months.
The front month hit a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 just over a
week ago, with most traders noting the rise removed gas from
favor over coal for power generation.
But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late
April, nearby futures are still up about 26 percent on signs
that record production is finally slowing and demand is picking
up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
U.S. EIA data last week showed domestic gas inventories rose
77 bcf to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750
bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year
average to 753 bcf, or also 38 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from
late-March highs, but stocks remain at record highs for this
time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at
near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf
per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a
real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent
drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has
stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about
stemming the flood of supplies.
But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed
the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the
mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on the coasts.
But some private forecasters, including MDA EarthSat, were
calling for cooler weather in the Midwest to Northeast over the
one- to five-day and six- to 10-day periods.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)