* Front-month contract higher after 4 straight losses * Warm weather in consuming regions to ease next week * Traders view weekly inventory build as neutral * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas-drilling rig data Friday (Updates prices to close, recasts) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. natural gas futures eked out a gain for the first time in five sessions o n Thursday, backed by government data on production that showed a second straight monthly decline. After an initial muted reaction from weekly inventory data showing a build in line with market expectations, traders said a shrinking surplus in storage also helped to lift prices. "The production data is adding a little more solid ground to the ground we've already established over the last month or so. I'd say it's a modest positive," said broker Jay Levine, with enerjay LLC in Portland, Maine. U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in March to 71.76 billion cubic feet, as producers continued to scale back drilling in the face of low prices, the Energy Information Administration said. It was a second monthly decline, after a revised 1 percent fall in February. Weekly gas storage data, while in line with Reuters poll estimates, was well below average for the seventh time in eight weeks. EIA data showed U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71 billion cubic feet last week, in line with Reuters estimates for a 70-bcf gain, but well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf. Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.4 cent to settle at $2.422 per million British thermal units. The nearby contract fell nearly 12 percent in the biggest four-day drop in more than four months, but managed to end the month of May up nearly 6 percent. Futures hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 just over a week ago, which most traders said removed gas from favor over coal for power generation. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are up 27 percent on signs that record production is finally slowing and demand is picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas. Other months ended higher as well, with the August contract rising 1 cent to settle at $2.481. In the cash market, however, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana lost 5 cents on average to $2.34. Late deals eased to 12 cents under the front-month contract, from deals done late Wednesday at a 1-cent premium. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 fell 13 cents to $2.46. DESPITE LIGHTER BUILDS, STORAGE STILL BLOATED Thursday's EIA report showed domestic gas inventories rose to 2.815 trillion cubic feet. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 732 bcf, or 35 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year average to 724 bcf, or also 35 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The surplus to last year has dropped significantly from late-March peaks, but stocks remain at record highs for this time of year. There are concerns that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut another several hundred bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from 40 bcf to 83 bcf versus an 81-bcf adjusted increase a year earlier and a five-year average gain for that week of 99 bcf. PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD Thursday's EIA data showed gas production was finally dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly declines. In addition, Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on the coasts. But some private forecasters, including MDA EarthSat, were calling for cooler weather in the Midwest to Northeast over the one- to five-day and six- to 10-day periods. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 17,700 megawatts, or 18 percent, on Thursday, down from about 20,400 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 14,300 MW. (Editing by Marguerita Choy, John Picinich and Dale Hudson)