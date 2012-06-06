* Front month up 3rd day in a row after last week's losses * Warm weather on tap for consuming regions * Inventory data, production data both supportive * Coming Up: EIA oil data Wed., EIA gas data Thurs. By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early Wednesday, gaining for a third straight session on forecasts for warmer weather that should boost cooling demand in key consuming regions of the nation. Another drop in gas drilling rigs last week and a slowdown in March gas production also continued to add support. Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.462 per million British thermal units in early trade, up 1.6 cents, or less than 1 percent. The nearby contract rose about 5 percent in the past two sessions, after losing more than 9 percent last week. Futures hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 in mid-May, which most traders said removed gas from favor over coal for power generation. But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are up nearly 30 percent on signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas. DESPITE LIGHTER BUILDS, STORAGE STILL BLOATED Weekly gas storage data, while in line with Reuters poll estimates, was well below average for the seventh time in eight weeks. Data last week from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71 billion cubic feet, in line with Reuters estimates for a 70-bcf gain, but well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf. Total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.815 trillion cubic feet, still 35 percent above last year and also 35 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The surplus to last year has dropped 17 percent from late-March peaks, but stocks remained at record highs for this time of year. There are concerns the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 480 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. Early estimates for this week's EIA report range from 45 bcf to 75 bcf versus an 81-bcf adjusted increase a year earlier and a five-year average gain for that week of 99 bcf. PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD EIA data last week also showed gas production was finally dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly declines. The EIA said U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in March to 71.76 bcf as producers continued to scale back drilling in the face of low prices. It was a second monthly decline after a revised 1 percent fall in February. In addition, Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 12-1/2 year low of 588. The 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling -- since peaking at 936 in October -- has stirred talk producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Colorado State University researchers last week raised their forecast for the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to 13 tropical storms, with five hurricanes and two 'major' hurricanes. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the nation, with below-normal readings in Florida and in the West. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,100 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Wednesday, down from about 16,500 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 11,200 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)