* Front month up 3rd day in a row after last week's losses
* Warm weather on tap for consuming regions
* Inventory data, production data both supportive
* Coming Up: EIA oil data Wed., EIA gas data Thurs.
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early Wednesday, gaining for a third straight session on
forecasts for warmer weather that should boost cooling demand in
key consuming regions of the nation.
Another drop in gas drilling rigs last week and a slowdown
in March gas production also continued to add support.
Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.462 per million British
thermal units in early trade, up 1.6 cents, or less than 1
percent.
The nearby contract rose about 5 percent in the past two
sessions, after losing more than 9 percent last week.
Futures hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 in mid-May, which
most traders said removed gas from favor over coal for power
generation.
But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late
April, nearby futures are up nearly 30 percent on signs that
record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as
more electric utilities switched from coal to gas.
DESPITE LIGHTER BUILDS, STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Weekly gas storage data, while in line with Reuters poll
estimates, was well below average for the seventh time in eight
weeks.
Data last week from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71
billion cubic feet, in line with Reuters estimates for a 70-bcf
gain, but well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and
the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf.
Total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.815 trillion cubic
feet, still 35 percent above last year and also 35 percent above
the five-year average.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The surplus to last year has dropped 17 percent from
late-March peaks, but stocks remained at record highs for this
time of year. There are concerns the glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 480 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf.
Early estimates for this week's EIA report range from 45 bcf
to 75 bcf versus an 81-bcf adjusted increase a year earlier and
a five-year average gain for that week of 99 bcf.
PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD
EIA data last week also showed gas production was finally
dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly
declines.
The EIA said U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in
March to 71.76 bcf as producers continued to scale back drilling
in the face of low prices. It was a second monthly decline after
a revised 1 percent fall in February.
In addition, Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the
gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 12-1/2 year low of 588.
The 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling -- since peaking at 936
in October -- has stirred talk producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed
the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Colorado State University researchers last week raised their
forecast for the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to 13 tropical
storms, with five hurricanes and two 'major' hurricanes.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for much of
the nation, with below-normal readings in Florida and in the
West.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,100
megawatts, or 16 percent, on Wednesday, down from about 16,500
MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about
11,200 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)