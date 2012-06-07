NEW YORK, June 7 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures fell sharply early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 56 bcf gain.

At 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 10 cents, or 4.1 percent, to $2.321 per million British thermal units, breaking below the spot 40-day moving average of $2.328.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading around $2.40. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)