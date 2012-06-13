* Mild Northeast, Midwest weather this week weighs on prices * Record inventories, high production also pressure market * Warmer outlook for late this week, next week limits downside * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas inventory data Thursday (Adds analyst comment, spread data; updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. natural gas futures, pressured by milder weather this week, ended lower on Wednesday, but the warmer outlook for later this week and next week helped limit the downside. Front-month gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4.7 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $2.185 per million thermal units after trading between $2.182 and $2.229. On Tuesday, the front contract hit a six-week low of $2.173. "There's not a lot of (hot) weather around to generate electric power demand, and the (EIA storage) build tomorrow could be a little bearish," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL Hencorp Futures in Miami. Spreads to winter months narrowed slightly, with the December premium to July ending at 82.1 cents, down 0.4 cent from Tuesday but still just below its peak for this year of 86.1 cents from mid-April. While mild weather this week in the Northeast and Midwest has dimmed prospects for demand, traders agreed the warmer extended outlook should boost air-conditioning use and lend some support for prices. After a mild week this week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal for the weekend and early next week before moderating to near seasonal again. Readings in the Southeast were expected to remain normal for the next two weeks. Despite signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation, many traders remained skeptical of the upside with no broad-based heat on the horizon and gas inventories at record highs for this time of year. STORAGE GLUT U.S. Energy Information Administration data last Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 1 rose by a larger-than-expected 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Strong utility demand for gas has slowed weekly storage builds to below average in eight of nine previous weeks and should do so again in Thursday's report, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have gained 74 bcf last week. Storage rose an adjusted 72 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 88 bcf. Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations that record high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. Current inventories are still at 713 bcf, or 33 percent, above last year at this time and 687 bcf, or 31 percent, above the five-year average. While the surplus to last year is down 20 percent from late-March highs, concerns remain that the still-huge inventory overhang will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill to capacity. EIA on Tuesday said it expected gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October, just shy of the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching capacity limits. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING In its Short-term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the EIA trimmed its estimates for growth of domestic natural gas production and consumption in 2012. Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit lows in the $1.90 area and prompted some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise by 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest in nearly 13 years. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) A 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. While horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third straight week, the count at 1,177 is not far below the all-time high of 1,193 set three weeks ago. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be slowing gas production. but analysts say cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day are not nearly enough to significantly reduce supplies. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Steve Orlofsky)