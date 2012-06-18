* Front month hits three-week high on hot weather * Recent below-average storage builds lend support * Record storage, high production still concerns for bulls (Adds quote, spread data; updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply higher on Monday, lifted by forecasts for hot weather in the Northeast and Midwest that should boost cooling demand and also by expectations for another supportive weekly inventory report. Temperatures from New York to Chicago are expected to top 90 degrees Fahrenheit this week, encouraging homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners. This should boost demand for natural gas to fuel power generators, limiting the amount of gas added to inventories, already at record highs for this time. Some traders said that if prices rally much further, they will reach levels that could slow or even reverse fuel switching to gas from coal by electric utilities, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year. Sub-$2 gas prices this spring prompted many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 16.8 cents, or 6.8 percent, at $2.635 per million British thermal units after climbing late to a three-week high of $2.652. "We have hot weather coming up, so there's some short covering, and people suspect that coal-to-gas switching will continue to slow storage builds, but if prices near $3 we're going to see a lot less switching," a New York analyst said. Last week, front-month gas prices gained 7.3 percent including a 14.2 percent spike on Thursday following a bullish weekly inventory report. The spike, the biggest daily percentage gain for the front contract since a 15.1 percent rise in September 2009 (excluding roll gains), drove prices through key moving average resistance and turned the chart picture more supportive. Front-month spreads to winter months narrowed sharply, with the December premium to July ending at 62.4 cents, down 8 cents from Friday and nearly 28 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April. While the warm outlook for this week may support further gains, some traders expect more seasonal Northeast and Midwest weather later this week and next week to limit the upside. "The intense heat from the earlier (1-5 day) period will quickly fade over the Northeast as a cool trough settles back into the region within this (6-10 day) time frame," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report. LIGHT BUILDS BUT STOCKS STILL AT RECORD Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed gas inventories for the week ended June 8 rose 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet, well below average for that week and smaller than analysts' forecasts of a 74 bcf build. The modest gain was more surprising given relatively mild weather that drove power output down 10.2 percent from the same week a year ago, according to industry data. Lagging storage builds -- gains have matched or trailed the seasonal norm in eight of the last nine weeks -- may prompt market watchers to reassess the supply glut caused by record high production and a huge inventory surplus after a mild winter. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 5 bcf to 708 bcf, or 32 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 21 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 666 bcf, or 29 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders and analysts expect both surpluses to shrink again in Thursday's storage report, with injection estimates ranging from 47 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. But concerns remain that the storage glut could drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories remain at record highs for this time, already 72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND PICKS UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted some utilities to use more gas to generate power. While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by three to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when there were 561 gas rigs operating. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)