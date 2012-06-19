* Front month hits four-week high on heat, then slips * More moderate temperatures expected in Northeast, Midwest * Record storage, high production still concerns for bulls * Estimates for another light storage build limit downside * Coming Up: Reuters natural gas inventory poll Wednesday (Adds quote, spread data; updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Tuesday as milder regional weather forecasts for later this week and next week prompted some investors to take profits after the front contract hit a four-week high overnight. Strong heat this week in the Northeast and Midwest helped drive gas prices up more than 20 percent in the previous three sessions. Expectations for more below-average weekly inventory builds also backed some of the recent gains. While the chart picture turned more positive on that run-up, technical traders said the market was due for a profit-taking pullback, noting the recent rally had pushed the relative strength index into overbought territory near 70 percent. "There was buying momentum yesterday on the heat and on last week's storage report, but we sold off today on profit-taking," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL Hencorp Futures. Most traders did not expect much downside in the near term with heat this week likely to stir decent air conditioning demand and Thursday's weekly inventory report expected to show another relatively light stock build. Front-month gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 9 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $2.545 per million British thermal units after climbing to a four-week high of $2.671. The nearby contract gained 6.8 percent on Monday. Weakness in the front contract widened the spreads to winter months, with the December premium to July ending at 66.7 cents, up 4.3 cents from Monday but still nearly 23 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures from New York to Chicago to top 90 degrees Fahrenheit this week, which should force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioning. That will boost gas demand for power generation and also limit the amount of gas added to inventories, which are already at record highs for this time of the year. Sub-$2 gas prices this spring prompted many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation, which has been a big factor in boosting demand for gas this year. But some traders cautioned that if prices rise much further, they will reach levels that will slow or even reverse fuel switching to gas from coal by electric utilities. "Swings in prices have really moved the coal-to-gas switching needle. With prices above $2.50, we could lose incremental switching," Stefan Revielle, commodity analyst at Credit Suisse, told Reuters. LIGHT BUILDS EXPECTED, STOCKS STILL AT RECORD Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed gas inventories for the week ended June 8 rose by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion, well below average for that week and smaller than analysts' forecasts of a 74 bcf build. Weekly storage builds have matched or trailed the seasonal norm in eight of the last nine weeks as low gas prices prompted some utilities to switch off coal-fired units in favor of gas. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders and analysts expect the surplus to shrink again in Thursday's storage report. Injection estimates range from 60 bcf to 70 bcf, with most in the low 60s. Stocks rose an adjusted 90 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 87 bcf. The 20-percent drop in the inventory surplus relative to last year has prompted some market watchers to reassess concerns about the supply glut caused by record high production and a huge inventory surplus left after a mild winter. But others, noting the surplus to last year is still big at 708 bcf, or 32 percent, remain concerned that the overhang could drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories remain at record highs for this time, already 72 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until mid-August. Producing-region stocks are at 82 percent of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND PICKS UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted some utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power. While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by three to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when there were 561 gas rigs operating. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about curbing record supplies. But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)