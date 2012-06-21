* Front month slips from four-week high * Hotter weather still on tap in six to 10-day outlooks * Traders expect relatively light weekly storage build * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. natural gas futures were little changed to slightly higher early Thursday, as hot weather lingered in consuming regions in the Northeast, boosting air conditioning demand. In addition, coal to gas switching was likely to lead to another lighter-than-average weekly inventory build this week. A recent trend has storage builds falling below average for the past eight out of nine weeks, which has kept traders cautious. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will show a build of about 64 billion cubic feet when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed, versus last year's adjusted build of 90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.518 per million British thermal units in early trading, up 0.1 cent. On Wednesday the contract rose as high as $2.679, the highest mark for a front month contract since the 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 in mid-May. But that jump was said to reduce the appeal of gas over coal for power generation. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are up about 32 percent on signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas. LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 67 bcf to 2.944 trillion cubic feet. Lagging stock builds this spring matched or fell below seasonal norms in eight out of the past nine weeks, raising expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. But stocks are still 32 percent above the same week in 2011 and 29 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at 72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. The EIA last week said it expected gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest level in nearly 13 years. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, with below-normal readings along the West Coast and in much of the Northeast. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,900 megawatts, or 9 percent, on Thursday, down from 10,600 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of just 6,100 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring a low-pressure system over the south-central Gulf of Mexico with a 30 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)