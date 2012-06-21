NEW YORK, June 21 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended gains early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build slightly below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 64 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange shot up 12.1 cents, or 4.8 percent, to an intraday high of $2.638 per million British thermal units. Prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.55 area.

(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)