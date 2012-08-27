* Front month still well below recent 7-1/2-month high
* Warm weather also tap for consuming regions
* Storm Isaac expected to move toward Louisiana coast
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 27 U.S. natural gas futures rose
more than 1 percent early Monday, lifted by revised storm tracks
that moved Tropical Storm Isaac toward offshore Gulf of Mexico
gas production, shutting in some platforms over the weekend.
Isaac, expected to make landfall early Wednesday on either
the Mississippi or Louisiana Gulf Coast, had forced the closure
of the huge Independence Hub gas production platform in the
Gulf, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day.
On Saturday, natural gas output already shut was pegged at
371 million cubic feet per day, according to government
statistics.
Strong nuclear power plant outages and forecasts for more
above normal temperatures were also helping to support prices.
But most traders still expect futures to have a hard time
breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the
level where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power
generation.
As of 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), front-month September
natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
were at $2.738 per mmBtu, up 3.6 cents, or about 1 percent.
The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Sunday again called for above-normal temperatures across much
of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West
Coast.
On the nuclear front, total outages were about 7,800
megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity on Monday, down from
about 8,700 MW out on Friday, up from 6,600 MW out a year-ago
and a five-year average outage rate of about 4,900 MW.
STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose the previous week by 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308
trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Despite the build coming in above weekly expectations for a
38-bcf gain, it was below both last year's rise of 66 bcf and a
five-year average gain of 53 bcf for that week, a 17th straight
week storage builds have fallen below seasonal norms.
The build trimmed the surplus to last year to 423 bcf, or 15
percent, above the same week in 2011. It also cut the excess
versus the five-year average to 357 bcf, or 12 percent.
While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half,
storage remains at record highs for this time of year.
At 81 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until the third week of September and offer a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.
With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the
storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if
inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of capacity.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 49 bcf to 62 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 60 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 62 bcf.
DRILLING RIGS EDGE UP FROM 13-YEAR LOW
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. rose
last week for the first time in seven weeks, rising two from the
previous week's 13-year low to 486, data from Houston-based oil
services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count rose for only the sixth time this year. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)