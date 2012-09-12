* Mostly mild weather ahead for consuming regions this week * Record inventories, production seen limiting upside * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports on Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. natural gas futures closed higher for a third day on Wednesday in anticipation of a bullish weekly inventory report on Thursday, with the front contract setting a five-month high, despite moderating U.S. weather that should slow air conditioning use. Expectations are for a very light weekly inventory build in the government's storage report on Thursday. "Some of the storage estimates this week have been pretty low which helped juice the market up, but the weather going forward looks bearish," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas. Mosley noted there were no imminent storm threats to Gulf Coast gas production and temperatures for most of the nation were expected to average normal or below normal for the rest of the month. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 7.1 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $3.063 per million British thermal units after climbing late to a new five-week high of $3.068 in a seesaw session. The front contract, which peaked this year at $3.277 in late July, has rallied 14.2 percent in the last three sessions, its biggest three-day gain in nearly three months. But with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production flowing at or near an all-time peak, most traders remain skeptical of the upside, particularly with air conditioning needs starting to taper. In its 6 to 10 day and 11 to 15 day outlooks, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation to average normal or below normal. In addition, most analysts agree that gas prices need to be below $3 heading into autumn in order to encourage utilities to burn gas rather than coal to generate power. A loss of that utility demand could lead to larger weekly storage builds and renew concerns about inventories climbing to near capacity before winter. While traders were keeping a close eye on the tropics, noting the peak of the storm season typically occurs this month, they shrugged off newly formed Tropical Storm Nadine in the central Atlantic Ocean. Computer tracks show the system steering north, not towards the United States. LIGHT STORAGE BUILD EXPECTED Lingering production cuts from Hurricane Isaac last week and strong air-conditioning demand likely slowed weekly injections again, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have gained 28 billion cubic feet in Thursday's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report. Stocks climbed 80 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 72 bcf. Record heat this summer slowed storage builds to below the seasonal norm in 18 of the last 19 weeks, but with temperatures finally moderating, injection rates are expected to pick up. EIA data last week showed that gas inventories for the week ended Aug. 31 climbed to 3.402 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge storage surplus to last year has been cut by 55 percent from its late-March peak near 900 bcf, traders note that stocks are now 80 percent full, according to EIA's revised 4.239 tcf estimate of storage capacity on Wednesday. Stocks are hovering at a level not normally reached until the first week of October, and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. There are still some concerns that the inventory overhang will pressure prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and back more natural gas onto the market. RIGS DECLINE BUT PRODUCTION STAYS HIGH While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has fallen in 14 of the last 16 weeks to a 13-year low, traders say there is little evidence so far that gas output is slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. In its short-term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, EIA slightly raised its estimate for gas production this year, expecting total output in 2012 to climb to a record 68.86 bcf per day. The agency trimmed its estimate for total demand. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)