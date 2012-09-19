* High nuclear plant outages seen boosting near-term demand
* Milder autumn weather on tap for consuming regions
* Upcoming inventory builds should regain momentum
* Coming up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. natural gas futures rose
nearly 3 percent early on Wednesday, with a high number of
nuclear power plant outages expected to boost near-term demand
despite mild autumn weather across most of the nation.
Traders also said the market may have become a bit oversold,
after dropping nearly 10 percent in the past four sessions.
Most traders expect prices will have a hard time breaking
back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at
which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power
generation.
As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month October natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$2.843 per mmBtu, up 7 cents, or nearly 3 percent.
The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest level since last December.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for below-normal temperatures for the eastern
half of the nation and above-normal readings for most of the
western half.
On the nuclear front, outages on Wednesday totaled 16,100
megawatts, or 16 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 15,800 MW out
on Tuesday, 10,600 MW out a year ago, and a five-year outage
rate of about 10,500 MW.
STOCKS REMAIN HIGH DESPITE LIGHT BUILDS
The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week said
domestic gas inventories rose during the previous week by just
27 billion cubic feet, to 3.429 trillion cubic feet.
While some traders viewed the build as neutral, noting it
was in line with Reuters poll estimates for a 28 bcf gain, many
noted it was well below last year's gain of 80 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 72 bcf.
Lingering production cuts stemming from Hurricane Isaac and
strong air-conditioning demand slowed the injection. It was the
19th time in the past 20 weeks that the build fell short of the
seasonal norm.
While record heat this summer helped cut a huge storage
surplus by more than 60 percent from a late-March peak near 900
bcf, traders said stocks are already 81 percent full, according
to EIA's revised 4.239 tcf estimate of storage capacity.
Stocks remain 11 percent above the same week in 2011 and 9
percent above the five-year average level, providing a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or more supply disruptions from storms.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 62 bcf to 73 bcf, versus a year-earlier build of 89 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 73 bcf.
DRILLING RIGS AT 13-YEAR LOW
Baker Hughes on Friday said the number of rigs drilling for
natural gas in the United States slid by four to a 13-year low
of 448.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count was down for the 15th time in 17 weeks. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 11 months
has fed expectations that producers are getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. So far, however, there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by John Wallace)