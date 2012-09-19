* High nuclear plant outages seen boosting near-term demand * Milder autumn weather on tap for consuming regions * Upcoming inventory builds should regain momentum * Coming up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 3 percent early on Wednesday, with a high number of nuclear power plant outages expected to boost near-term demand despite mild autumn weather across most of the nation. Traders also said the market may have become a bit oversold, after dropping nearly 10 percent in the past four sessions. Most traders expect prices will have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.843 per mmBtu, up 7 cents, or nearly 3 percent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest level since last December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for below-normal temperatures for the eastern half of the nation and above-normal readings for most of the western half. On the nuclear front, outages on Wednesday totaled 16,100 megawatts, or 16 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 15,800 MW out on Tuesday, 10,600 MW out a year ago, and a five-year outage rate of about 10,500 MW. STOCKS REMAIN HIGH DESPITE LIGHT BUILDS The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week said domestic gas inventories rose during the previous week by just 27 billion cubic feet, to 3.429 trillion cubic feet. While some traders viewed the build as neutral, noting it was in line with Reuters poll estimates for a 28 bcf gain, many noted it was well below last year's gain of 80 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 72 bcf. Lingering production cuts stemming from Hurricane Isaac and strong air-conditioning demand slowed the injection. It was the 19th time in the past 20 weeks that the build fell short of the seasonal norm. While record heat this summer helped cut a huge storage surplus by more than 60 percent from a late-March peak near 900 bcf, traders said stocks are already 81 percent full, according to EIA's revised 4.239 tcf estimate of storage capacity. Stocks remain 11 percent above the same week in 2011 and 9 percent above the five-year average level, providing a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or more supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 62 bcf to 73 bcf, versus a year-earlier build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 73 bcf. DRILLING RIGS AT 13-YEAR LOW Baker Hughes on Friday said the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by four to a 13-year low of 448. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count was down for the 15th time in 17 weeks. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 11 months has fed expectations that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. So far, however, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by John Wallace)