NEW YORK, Sept 20 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures held modest gains early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build just slightly above market expectations but still below the seasonal norm.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.496 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 64 bcf gain.

At 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 4.6 cents, or about 1.5 percent, at $2.807 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.747 and $2.82.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.805-2.81 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)