* High nuclear plant outages lend some support * Milder late-summer weather slows overall demand * Storage builds seen picking up in coming weeks * Record inventories, production also limit upside (Releads, adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Friday for a second straight day, backed by technical buying and short-covering ahead of the weekend though mild weather forecasts and slowing demand helped limit the upside. Technical traders noted buying picked up in the last two days as prices rebounded from an oversold condition following a 10 percent slide in five straight sessions. But most agreed the market seemed stuck in a range between $2.70 and $3 per mmBtu. "The market held some technical areas, then bounced. The weather is not really supportive, but I think we're fairly priced and I don't see much downside from here," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago. After a few more cool days for the Midwest, extended forecasts from MDA EarthSat feature normal or above-normal temperatures for most of the country into early October, which should slow demand and lift storage builds. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 8.8 cents, or 3.1 percent, at $2.885 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.79 and $2.899. The nearby contract has gained 4.5 percent in the last two sessions but still finished the week about 2 percent lower. Despite the two-day run up, many traders expect any upside to be difficult to sustain until cooler temperatures stir more heating load, with weather turning milder and inventories and production still at or near record highs. In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices this week are hovering near two-year lows, sinking to the gas price equivalent of just above $2 per mmBtu. That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal. Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into a well-supplied market. Most analysts agree gas prices need to stay well below $3 this autumn in order to underpin switching demand. RIGS GAIN, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed that the gas-directed rig count rose by six this week to 454 after slipping last week to a 13-year low. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in four weeks and only the seventh increase this year. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 11 months has raised expectations that producers were finally taking steps to stem the flood of record supplies. But so far, production shows few signs of slowing. While pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high. The Energy Information Administration expects marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a record for a second straight year, climbing 4 percent from 2011 levels to 68.86 bcf per day. STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, SURPLUS SHRINKS Most traders viewed Thursday's 67 billion cubic feet weekly inventory build as neutral, noting it was above the Reuters poll estimate of 64 bcf but below last year's gain of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 73 bcf. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed gas inventories climbed last week to 3.496 trillion cubic feet, a record high for this time of year. The weekly build cut the surplus relative to last year by 22 bcf to 320 bcf, or 10 percent above the same week in 2011. It shaved 6 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 278 bcf, or 9 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Record heat this summer has kept weekly storage builds below the seasonal norm in 20 of the last 21 weeks and helped trim a huge storage surplus to last year by about 64 percent from its late-March peak near 900 bcf. But total stocks are at levels not normally reached until the second week of October, a huge cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or supply disruptions from storms. Traders said storage builds in autumn are likely to pick up as weather loads fade. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 69 bcf to 83 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 104 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 76 bcf.