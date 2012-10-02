* Front month slips from highest mark since Dec 2011
* Nuclear plant outages still strong
* Cooler weather on tap for much of the country
* Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. natural gas futures slid
nearly 2 percent early on Tuesday in some likely profit-taking
from their five-day, nearly 23 percent run up to their highest
mark this year.
Before sliding, front-month futures rose to a 2012 high in
electronic trade amid forecasts for cooler weather in the coming
days and strong nuclear power plant outages.
But many traders remain concerned that gas priced at well
above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose
market share from coal for power generation.
As of 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.414 per mmBtu, down 6.6 cents, or nearly 2 percent. The
contract rose as high as $3.546, its loftiest mark since last
December.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday again called for below- or much-below-normal
temperatures for nearly the entire nation.
On the nuclear front, outages on Tuesday totaled 15,200
megawatts, or 15 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from
15,500 MW out on Monday, but up from 14,600 MW out a year ago
and a five-year outage rate of about 14,800 MW.
STORAGE SURPLUS SHRINKS
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose
the previous week by 80 billion cubic feet to 3.576 trillion
cubic feet. It was the biggest weekly injection so far this
year.
Record heat this summer helped trim a huge storage surplus
relative to last year from its late-March high near 900 bcf, but
traders expect builds to continue to pick up as weather loads
fade.
Domestic gas inventories are still at record peaks for this
time of year and likely to end the stock-building season above
last year's all-time high of 3.852 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
At 82 percent full, stocks hovered at levels not normally
reached until the second week of October and still offered a
huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or supply disruptions from storms.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 55 bcf to 75 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 101 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 78 bcf.
RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline
for the last 11 months, sliding 19 last week to a 13-year low of
435, Baker Hughes data showed.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But while pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical
at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.
EIA gross natural gas production data on Friday showed that
July output climbed 0.4 percent from June to 72.58 bcf per day,
not far below January's record high of 72.74 bcfd.
