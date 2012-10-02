* Cool Northeast, Midwest forecasts underpin futures
* Front month hits highest mark since early December 2011
* Concerns grow that gas becoming less competitive with coal
* Coming up: Reuters weekly natural gas storage poll
Wednesday
(Releads, adds analyst quotes, spread data, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Tuesday for a sixth day, as cool forecasts for the
Northeast and Midwest and rising demand offset early profit
taking and technical selling after recent strong gains.
"There is likely to be an above average level of heating
related gas demand over the next several weeks which has brought
in a new round of buyers while sending the next layer of shorts
to the sidelines," Energy Management Institute's Dominick
Chirichella said in a report.
But he added, "Whether or not this little taste of
winter-like temperatures will be enough to keep prices firm for
an extended period of time is still a major question."
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 5.1 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $3.531 per
million British thermal units after climbing overnight to a new
2012 high of $3.546.
But despite prospects for some early heating load,
particularly in the Midwest, many traders and analysts remained
skeptical of the upside.
For one, supplies are brimming with storage and production
still running at or near record highs.
Competition from low-priced coal could also curb buying
enthusiasm. As gas prices push well above $3 per million British
thermal units, gas could become less competitive with coal and
some utilities that have been burning cheaper gas to generate
power could switch back to coal.
Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all
summer, could force more gas into a well-supplied market.
Producers, too, could be tempted if prices move much higher,
opting to hook up wells that have been drilled but not flowing
because gas prices below $3 were not very attractive.
Front-month futures have gained more than 24 percent in the
last six sessions, their biggest six-day run in three years.
Chart traders noted futures open interest increased nearly
35,000 contracts during the move up through Monday, a sign that
new buying, not short covering, was fueling much of the upside.
But some said the front month was due for a pullback with
the 14-day exponential relative strength index climbing into
very overbought territory near 85, its highest in more than
4/1/2 years.
Strong buying up front narrowed the January premium to
November for a second day, with the spread slipping 4.3 cents,
or 10 percent, to 36.8 cents. In late July, that spread settled
at 34.2 cents, its narrowest in about a year.
After a fairly mild week this week, private forecaster MDA
EarthSat expects temperatures next week to cool to normal or
below normal for the eastern two thirds of the nation, with the
coolest anomalies focused in the Central U.S.
STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, STOCKS STILL AT RECORD
Energy Information Administration data last week showed that
total gas inventories for the week ended Sept. 21 rose by 80
billion cubic feet to 3.576 trillion cubic feet, a record high
for this time of year. It was the biggest weekly injection so
far in 2012.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
While record heat this summer trimmed a huge storage surplus
relative to last year by 67 percent from its late-March high,
storage builds in autumn are likely to pick up if
weather-related demand remains moderate.
At 84 percent full, total stocks are hovering at a level not
normally reached until the third week of October and still offer
a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes
in demand or supply disruptions from storms.
Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 55
bcf to 75 bcf, with most in the high-60s. Stocks rose an
adjusted 101 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average increase for that week is 78 bcf.
Gas inventories are still likely to end the stock-building
season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.
RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
Drilling for natural gas has been in a near steady decline
for almost a year, with the gas-directed rig count down some 54
percent since last October and posting a new 13-year low just
last week.
But so far, production shows few, if any, signs of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.
EIA gross natural gas production data on Friday showed that
July output climbed 0.4 percent from June to 72.58 bcf per day,
just below January's record high of 72.74 bcfd.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alden
Bentley)