NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground on Wednesday after six straight days of gains, pressured
by profit-taking ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report
despite cooler weather forecasts for next week that should stir
more heating demand.
At 12:35 p.m. EDT (1635 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 17.7 cents, or 5
percent, to an intraday low of $3.354 per million British
thermal units.
The nearby contract, which had gained about 24 percent in
the previous six sessions, on Tuesday posted a new 2012 high of
$3.546.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)