NEW YORK Oct 4 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures reversed course and turned slightly lower early on
Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory
build above market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas
inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 3.653
trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had
expected a 71-bcf gain.
By about 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange had slipped 3.5
cents, or 1 percent, to an intraday low of $3.36 per million
British thermal units.
Prior to the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.42 area.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)