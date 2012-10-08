* Chilly near-term weather supports market
* Mild mid-month forecasts limit upside
* Record production, storage keep buyers cautious
(Releads, adds analyst quote, spread data, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Monday, backed by forecasts for mostly chilly U.S.
weather this week that should stir more heating demand despite
concerns about record high supplies and an outlook for milder
mid-month forecasts.
The front-month contract, which posted a 2012 high of $3.546
per million British thermal units last Tuesday, has climbed 20
percent in the last two weeks as traders anticipated the pick up
in demand from the season's first cold snap.
But with inventories at record highs for this time of year
and production at or near an all-time peak, most fundamental
traders remain skeptical of the upside, particularly with the
early chill expected to be short-lived.
"We ended up a little on the day because there's some cold
weather around this week that is impacting demand, but
expectations for above-average temperatures (in the extended
forecasts) were weighing on the market," said Eric Bickel,
analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.
After a chill over the next four to five days, private
forecaster MDA EarthSat expects weather in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to normal or above
normal late in the week and next week.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.7 cent at $3.403 per million British thermal
units after trading between $3.327 and $3.431. Deferred months
fared better, mostly settling between 1.5 and 4 cents higher.
Stronger support in forward contracts widened the January
premium to November for a fourth straight day, with the spread
gaining 1.1 cents to 44.7 cents. That spread is up about 21
percent in the last four sessions as milder extended forecasts
prompted traders to focus on true winter months.
Concerns about competition from low-priced coal may also be
weighing on prices. As prices for gas pushed well above $3 over
the last two weeks, it became less competitive with coal and may
have prompted some utilities that were burning cheaper gas for
power generation to switch back to coal.
Most analysts agree gas prices need to be well below $3 this
autumn to ensure switching back to gas. Loss of that demand,
which helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas
into already-packed inventories.
There are also concerns that if gas prices move much higher,
producers could opt to hook up wells that have been drilled but
not flowing because gas prices below $3 were unattractive.
HIGH PRODUCTION
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count rose by two last week to 437 after sliding to another
13-year low two weeks ago.
It was the second gain in three weeks, but only the eighth
time this year that the gas rig count has risen. The count is
still down 53 percent since peaking at 936 last October.
Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
BEARISH STORAGE REPORT
Data late last week from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed that domestic gas inventories for the week
ended Sept. 28 rose by 77 billion cubic feet to 3.653 trillion
cubic feet.
While the build fell short of last year's projection and
that of the five-year average, inventories are still at record
highs for this time of year and likely to end the stock-building
season above last year's all-time peak of 3.852 tcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
At 86 percent full, storage is hovering at a level not
normally reached until the last week of October and offers a
huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or supply disruptions from storms.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 76 bcf to 98 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 108 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 84 bcf.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson, John Wallace
and Bob Burgdorfer)