* Front month just below last week's 2012 high
* Nuclear power plant outages still high
* Mild weather on tap for most of the country
* Coming up: EIA gas, oil data later Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Thursday as near-term cool weather and
continuing nuclear power plant outages kept demand strong ahead
of a weekly inventory report.
Most traders and analysts expect data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration to show an inventory build of about
80 billion cubic feet when the figures are released Thursday at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed.
Stocks rose an adjusted 108 bcf in the same week last year
and have gained, on average, 84 bcf in that week over the past
five years
But milder weather on tap for later in the month and for at
least the start of winter was expected to limit further gains.
In addition, many traders remain concerned that gas priced
well above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to
lose market share to coal for power generation.
As of 9:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), front-month November natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.519 per mmBtu, up 4.4 cents, or about 1 percent. The contract
rose as high as $3.546 just over a week ago, its highest level
since December.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the
entire nation, with normal or below-normal readings only in the
Northwest.
On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 19,200
megawatts, or 19 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from
20,000 MW on Wednesday, 22,700 MW a year ago and the five-year
average outage rate of 19,700 MW.
STORAGE BUILDS GROW
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed domestic gas
inventories rose the previous week by 77 bcf to 3.653 trillion
cubic feet.
Storage stands 8 percent above the same week in 2011 and 8
percent above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Inventories are still at record highs for this time of year
and are likely to end the stock-building season above last
year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.
At 86 percent full, storage is hovering at a level not
normally reached until the last week of October, offering a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or supply disruptions from storms.
HIGH PRODUCTION
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count rose by two to 437 after sliding to another 13-year low
the prior week.
It was the second gain in three weeks, but only the eighth
time this year that the gas rig count has risen. The count is
still down 53 percent since peaking at 936 last October.
Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
(Editing by John Wallace)