* Front month futures rebound after two straight losses * Mild outlook for next two weeks keeps buyers cautious * Record production, storage also limit upside * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, spread data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday, backed by prospects for a light inventory build on Thursday and some technical buying after two straight losing sessions, but milder weather this week slowed demand and helped limit the upside. Many fundamental traders shrugged off the rebound, expecting gains to be limited by inventories at record highs for this time of year and production at or near an all-time peak. "I think we've got some short covering ahead of Thursday's (EIA storage) number - people are expecting a small build - but the weather forecasts look mild, and that should mean some decent (bigger) injections going forward," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3.3 cents, or 1 percent, at $3.47 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.398 and $3.50. The nearby contract, which hit a 2012 high of $3.638 last Friday, had lost nearly 5 percent in the previous two sessions on milder U.S. temperatures this week and some profit taking after strong gains last week. Relatively soft futures prices up front this week sharply widened spreads to winter, with the January premium to November spiking 10.2 cents, or about 27 percent, in the last three sessions to 48.6 cents, its widest in five months. While nuclear plant outages are running at more than 24,000 megawatts this week, or 4,000 MW above last year, and could shift some demand to gas, traders said milder weather has slowed overall power loads and reduced the need for replacement generation. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday still called for above-normal temperatures for states east of the Rockies, with normal or below-normal readings forecast for the West. Traders also noted concerns that recent gains in gas prices have driven them to levels that could encourage producers to hook up more wells and make gas less competitive with coal for a share of the power generation market. Low gas prices earlier this year made gas the fuel of choice for electric utilities and any let-up in that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into already-packed inventories. RECORD INVENTORIES Traders and analysts were waiting for the next U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report on Thursday, with most expecting stocks to have gained 48 billion cubic feet last week, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday. Stocks rose an adjusted 106 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 71 bcf. EIA data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for the week that ended Oct. 5 climbed to 3.725 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for that time of year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Without more unseasonably cold weather this month, stocks are likely to grow for three or four more weeks. Inventories are still expected to end the stock-building season above last year's all-time peak of 3.852 tcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline for the last year, with the gas-directed rig count posting a 13-year low last week. The gas rig count is down some 55 percent since peaking last October at 936, but so far, production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. EIA last week said it expected marketed gas production in 2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a smaller 0.5 percent gain predicted in 2013. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by M.D. Golan and Sofina Mirza-Reid)