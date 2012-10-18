NEW YORK Oct 18 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures extended losses early Thursday after a government report
showed a weekly inventory build slightly above market
expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 51 billion
cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 48 bcf gain.
At about 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.9 cents, or 2
percent, to a fresh intraday low of $3.401 per million British
thermal units.
Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.46 area.
