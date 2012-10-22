* Front month hits highest mark since December * Nuclear power plant outages remain strong * Cool weather on tap for much of nation * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early on Monday, with some cool weather and ongoing nuclear power plant outages pushing the nearby contract to a fresh 2012 high. But with the cool weather on tap for much of the nation in the coming weeks, most traders expect limited downside. Still others remain concerned that gas priced at well above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose market share to coal for power generation. As of 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.619 per mmBtu, up 0.2 cent, after climbing as high as $3.648, the highest price for a spot contract since early December, according to Reuters data. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for below- or much-below-normal temperatures for about the eastern half of the nation, with above-normal readings only on the West Coast and in parts of New England. On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 25,700 megawatts, or 25 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 24,000 MW out on Friday, 19,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 21,500 MW. RECORD INVENTORIES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic inventories rose the prior week by 51 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet. Stocks remain 5 percent above year-ago levels and more than 7 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, inventories are still at record highs for this time of year. At 89 percent full, stocks are already above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf usually hit in early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather soon, stocks are likely to grow for three or four more weeks and easily end the injection season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 52 bcf to 77 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 95 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 65 bcf. RIG COUNT EDGES HIGHER Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-drilling rig count rose by five to 427, up from a 13-year low the previous week. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is still down 54 percent since peaking at 936 last October, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)