* Profit-taking hits front-month futures after new 2012 high * Milder turn in extended weather forecasts triggers selling * Late-month outlook still chilly, limits downside * Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on M onday f or the first time in four sessions, p ressured by profit-taking after an early front-month run to a new 2012 high and by reports extended forecasts for cold weather had been revised to s lig htly milder. " We saw a little profit taking after we hit the new high, then selling accelerated around noon," said Jonathan Lee at Ecova Inc., adding the slightly milder turn in computer weather projections at midday may have triggered the sharp sell-off. For much of the morning, gas prices seesawed on either side of unchanged, then sold off sharply around midday. Technical traders agreed the market was due for a pullback after gaining 5 percent in the previous three sessions. T hey noted th e 14-day relative strength index ha s been si gnaling a pos sible bearish divergence by failing to hit a new peak even as front-month prices posted new highs on Friday and Monday. RSI is an underlying indicator of market momentum. F ront-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange e nded down 1 6 . 5 cents, or n ear 5 p ercent, at $3.45 2 per million British thermal units after climbing early to a new 2012 high of $3.648. Th e contract hit a low of $4.433 in after-hours electronic trade this afternoon. Prior to today's sell-off nearby futures prices had been up about 9 percent this month. So me fundamental traders w ere s keptical ab out such prices wi thout c older weather arou nd, n ot ing inventories were still at record highs for this time of year and production was flowing at or near an all-time peak. Nuclear plant outages are running nearly 6,000 megawatts above year-ago levels and could also lift demand for gas, but traders noted mild weather this week should slow overall power loads and reduce the need for replacement generation. But with fairly chilly weather forecast for late r this month and in early November l ikely to s tir better h eating d emand, s ome traders se e on ly limited downside fr om here. After a few more days of mild weather, AccuWeather.com e xpects temperatures i n t he Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to cool to below normal late this week and next week as lows at times dip into the 30s Fahrenheit ar ea. Some traders and analysts also caution that recent gains in gas prices could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and slow demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year lows below $2 back in April. PRODUCTION STILL STRONG Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose last week by five to 427 after posting a 13-year low the previous week. The count has gained only nine times this year, but three of those gains occurred in the last five weeks. Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, falling some 54 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. But so far, production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. The EIA recently said it expected marketed gas production in 2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a 0.5 percent gain predicted for 2013. RECORD INVENTORIES U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 12 rose by 51 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet. While the build came in above the Reuters poll estimate of 48 bcf, it was well below last year's gain and the five-year average increase for that week and sharply cut the surplus relative to both of those benchmarks. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) A huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, but inventories are still at record highs for this time of year. At 89 percent full, stocks are already above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Without some very cold weather soon, stocks are likely to grow for three or four more weeks and end the injection season above the record high of 3.852 tcf set last year. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 55 bcf to 77 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 95 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 65 bcf. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)