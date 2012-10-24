* Record high storage, production also weigh on sentiment * Chilly outlook for next week limits downside * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday for the second time this week, undermined by prospects for a sizable inventory build on Thursday and by milder early-November weather despite the cold shot expected next week that should stir more demand. While front-month futures are still up 4 percent this month, some fundamental traders remain skeptical about the upside without some sustained cold, particularly with another above-average weekly inventory build expected Thursday. "We're still seeing plenty of supply, and demand has peeled back a bit with the milder weather. Unless we get some cold weather, we could see prices move even lower," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics in Texas. Traders note that inventories are still at record highs for this time of year, and production is flowing at or near an all-time peak. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 8.5 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $3.45 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.435 and $3.561. The nearby contract posted a 2012 high of $3.648 on Monday, but has lost 4.6 percent so far this week, pressured by mild weather this week and the milder outlook for early November. Nuclear plant outages are running about 5,500 megawatts above year-ago levels and could lift demand for gas. Traders noted light power loads this week have reduced the need for replacement generation, but say that could change next week when the cold arrives. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat is still calling for cold over the eastern half of the nation next week, but its 11- to 15-day outlook shows more seasonal weather returning to most of the United States. Chart traders noted the market has been stuck in a technical range for most of October, with decent support at about $3.40 and resistance at recent highs in the mid-$3.60s. Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved much higher, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year lows below $2 back in April. INVENTORIES SET TO HIT RECORD HIGHS U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 12 climbed to 3.776 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that time of year and not far below last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf hit in November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Traders and analysts were waiting for the next EIA storage report on Thursday, with most expecting stocks to have gained 67 billion cubic feet last week, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. Stocks rose an adjusted 95 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 65 bcf. A huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 80 percent, but storage is about 89 percent full, or already above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Without some very cold weather soon, stocks are likely to grow for a couple of more weeks, and should end the injection season at a new record high. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 54 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low two weeks ago, but so far, production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. The associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The gas rig count has risen three times in the last five weeks, stirring concerns that the recent run up in gas prices might be encouraging some producers to increase well flows. The EIA recently said it expected marketed gas production in 2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a 0.5 percent gain predicted for 2013. (Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid, Jan Paschal and Bob Burgdorfer)