* Front month well below Monday's 2012 peak
* Milder weather in most long-term outlooks
* Nuclear power plant outages remain high
* Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. natural gas futures slid
about 1 percent early Friday, extending losses for a third
straight day, as moderating weather forecasts and record high
inventories weighed.
While some cooler weather was expected for much of the
eastern half of the nation next week, longer-term forecasts for
November showed milder weather, limiting early heating demand
prospects, traders said.
Hurricane Sandy was expected to move up the East Coast over
the weekend into early next week, likely dampening demand in its
wake, but some nuclear facilities along its path could be closed
due to flooding possibilities.
Nuclear outages in general also were numerous, helping to
boost near-term demand for gas to make up for the lost
generation.
But many traders remain concerned that gas priced at well
above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose
market share to coal for power generation.
As of 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.398 per mmBtu, down 3.6 cents, or about 1 percent. Futures
rose Monday to $3.648, the highest price for a spot contract
since early December, according to Reuters data.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for below-normal temperatures for about the
eastern third of the country and above-normal readings for most
of the western half with normal readings between both regions.
The eight to 14-day outlook reduced the below-normal readings to
only the Southeast.
On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 26,900
megawatts, or 27 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 27,600 MW
out on Thursday, but up from 21,500 MW out a year ago and a
five-year outage rate of about 23,100 MW.
RECORD INVENTORIES
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on
Thursday showed domestic inventories rose last week by 67
billion cubic feet, matching Reuters poll estimates for a 67 bcf
build, below last year's 95 bcf gain for the same week, but
above the five-year average build of 65 bcf for that week.
Inventories climbed to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record
high for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time
peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at
nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent, but storage is
still 91 percent full and already well above the average peak
for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November.
Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks
peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 34 bcf to 68 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new
highs.
RIG COUNT EDGES HIGHER
Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-drilling rig
count had risen by five to 427, from a 13-year low the prior
week.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count is down 54 percent since peaking at 936 last
October, with the decline feeding expectations that producers
were getting serious about stemming record supplies.
But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is
slowing.
While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)