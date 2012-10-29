* Front month remains below last week's 2012 peak
* November futures set to expire later Monday
* Milder weather on tap in long-term outlooks
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures rose
about 2 percent in electronic trading early Monday, with floor
trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed as Hurricane
Sandy approached the city.
The front month contract is set to expire later Monday; a
NYMEX spokesman confirmed the contract would expire as usual.
Short covering and continued technical buying ahead of
expiration were lifting gas prices early, but moderating
long-term weather outlooks and record-high inventories were seen
limiting much more upside, traders said.
In addition, Sandy was seen dampening demand along the East
Coast for at least several days as the huge storm brings heavy
winds, rain and storm surge to many states along the coast.
As of 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), NYMEX front-month November
natural gas futures were at $3.461 per million British
thermal units, up 6.1 cents, or nearly 2 percent. A week ago
futures rose to $3.648, the highest price for a spot contract
since early December, according to Reuters data.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures across the
western third of the nation and many northern states, and normal
readings for most of the rest of the country.
On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 27,300
megawatts, or 27 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 26,900 MW out
on Friday, 19,200 MW out a year ago, and a five-year outage rate
of about 22,400 MW.
RECORD INVENTORIES
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous
week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a
record high for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the
all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at
nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent. But storage is
still 91 percent full and already well above the average peak
for the year of 3.7 tcf, typically hit in early November.
Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks
peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 34 bcf to 68 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new
highs.
RIG COUNT RESUMES SLIDE
Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-drilling rig
count slid 11 last week to a 13-year low of 416.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October
2011, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were
getting serious about stemming record supplies.
But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is
slowing.
While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
