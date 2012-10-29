* Front month remains below last week's 2012 peak * November futures set to expire later Monday * Milder weather on tap in long-term outlooks By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2 percent in electronic trading early Monday, with floor trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed as Hurricane Sandy approached the city. The front month contract is set to expire later Monday; a NYMEX spokesman confirmed the contract would expire as usual. Short covering and continued technical buying ahead of expiration were lifting gas prices early, but moderating long-term weather outlooks and record-high inventories were seen limiting much more upside, traders said. In addition, Sandy was seen dampening demand along the East Coast for at least several days as the huge storm brings heavy winds, rain and storm surge to many states along the coast. As of 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), NYMEX front-month November natural gas futures were at $3.461 per million British thermal units, up 6.1 cents, or nearly 2 percent. A week ago futures rose to $3.648, the highest price for a spot contract since early December, according to Reuters data. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures across the western third of the nation and many northern states, and normal readings for most of the rest of the country. On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 27,300 megawatts, or 27 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 26,900 MW out on Friday, 19,200 MW out a year ago, and a five-year outage rate of about 22,400 MW. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent. But storage is still 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf, typically hit in early November. Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 34 bcf to 68 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs. RIG COUNT RESUMES SLIDE Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-drilling rig count slid 11 last week to a 13-year low of 416. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies. But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Editing by John Wallace)