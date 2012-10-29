* Futures climb despite bearish impact of Sandy on demand
* Colder outlook for next two weeks seen boosting loads
(Changes byline, adds analyst quote, background, updates
prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather for the next
two weeks driving the expiring November contract up 2 percent in
electronic trade despite the shutdown of NYMEX floor trading due
to Hurricane Sandy.
The move up came despite expectations that Sandy, located
off the southern New Jersey coast, was likely to bring down
power lines and dampen demand along the East Coast.
"There are always jitters ahead of expiration, but the
updated forecasts look pretty bullish. Gone is the warmer
weather. It's been replaced by a much colder outlook," said
Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain closed on
Tuesday in the first weather-related shutdown of U.S. stock
markets in 27 years. Bond markets closed early on Monday and
will remain shut on Tuesday.
Front-month November gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange expired up 7.1 cents, or 2.1 percent, at
$3.471 per million British thermal units after trading between
$3.36 and $3.50.
The nearby contract posted a 2012 high of $3.648 last
Monday, but lost 6 percent last week in its biggest one-week
slide in nearly five months.
The December contract will roll into the front
position on Tuesday with a 33-cent premium to November. December
on Monday settled up 7.9 cents at $3.803.
Private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the
eastern two-thirds of the nation to average normal or below
normal for the next two weeks.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Sandy could shut
a few nuclear reactors in the mid-Atlantic region before making
landfall late Monday. There are more than a dozen nuclear power
plants near the East Coast path of the storm.
Many fundamental traders remain skeptical of the upside at
least until much colder weather arrives, with inventories still
at record highs for this time of year and production at or near
an all-time peak.
Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved
much higher, say towards the $4 mark, they could increase supply
by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand
by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation.
That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could
trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year
lows below $2 back in April.
INVENTORIES NEAR ALL-TIME PEAK
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
that total gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 19 had
climbed to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that
time of year and just 9 billion cubic feet shy of the all-time
peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November.
Early build estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from
61 bcf to 70 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs.
Last year during that week, stocks rose 82 bcf, while the
five-year average is 57 bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 83 percent, storage is 91
percent full and already well above the average peak for the
year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November.
Traders and analysts expect stocks to peak at about 3.925
tcf before winter withdrawals begin.
DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 11 to 416, the lowest since June 1999.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last
year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last
October - has fed expectations that producers might soon curb
record output. But so far production has not shown any
significant signs of slowing.
The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing at or near a
record pace.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim
Marshall)